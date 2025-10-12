/Before sunrise, a city in motion: How Delhi woke up through 40,500 runners at VDHM 2025

At 5 am, when most of the capital lay wrapped in sleep, Delhi felt different. The air was cool — unusually so for October — and carried a quiet excitement. Headlights sliced through the pre-dawn darkness as cars, buses, and bikes converged on Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Streets that would soon be choked with traffic were instead lined with barricades, volunteers, and an occasional band of drummers. And in the middle of it all, tens of thousands of runners, warming up in patches of streetlight, waiting to write their story on the city’s empty roads. As the sun prepared to rise, over 40,500 people stood shoulder to shoulder, united not by speed or status but by a shared thrill — to run in the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2025.

A Perfect Morning, A Million Smiles

Delhi’s weather, often the great unknown of races, gifted runners a near-ideal morning. A soft breeze brushed past, the skies were clear, and the early light fell gently on faces already lit with anticipation. Strangers became pacers. Volunteers became cheerleaders. The rhythm of footsteps replaced the usual honking chorus. For a few rare hours, the capital felt harmonious — bound by breath, not bustle. “It was a beautiful morning in Delhi, full of energy, with over 40,000 runners and 10,000 women participating,” said Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, capturing the spirit of the day. “This morning truly belonged to the city and its people.”

A Race for Everyone

The 20th edition was as inclusive as it was grand. Beyond the Half Marathon, categories like the Great Delhi Run, Champions with Disability Run, and Senior Citizens Run created space for every kind of participant — from teenagers to 80-year-olds, from professional athletes to first-timers chasing their first finish line.

More than 14,000 runners in the Great Delhi Run used their miles to champion social causes — turning personal strides into public statements. Meanwhile, the sight of senior officers from the Army, Navy, and Air Force running together — led by Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, Lt Gen Rahul R Singh, and Vice Admiral L.S. Pathania — gave the morning a proud, patriotic edge. Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah joined the Half Marathon, his sons in the 10K, making it a family affair. The Champions with Disability Run added another poignant layer. Runners on wheelchairs, with prosthetics, or assisted by guides showed that the marathon’s spirit isn’t measured in minutes per kilometre, but in courage per step.

Elite Runners Set the Pace

At the other end of the field, the action was fast and fierce. Kenya’s Alex Matata stormed home in 59:50 to win the men’s race, while compatriot Lilian Kasait Rengeruk claimed the women’s title in 1:07:20, underlining Kenya’s dominance yet again. Among Indians, Abhishek Pal produced a composed run to lift his third VDHM title, clocking 1:04:17, while Seema dazzled in her debut, winning the Indian women’s category in 1:11:23. International Event Ambassador Carl Lewis, nine-time Olympic champion, watched the spectacle unfold with awe. “It’s amazing to witness the energy and athleticism here,” he said. “The men and women out there today were phenomenal; it just shows how far the sport has come.”

A City Runs as One

Behind the scenes, 200 volunteers, 400 medical personnel, Delhi Police, DMRC, and civic bodies stitched together an operation that ensured the massive event flowed smoothly. Water stations, aid tents, clear signages, and disciplined road closures turned Delhi into a runner’s city — if only for a morning.

A Morning to Remember

By the time the city’s usual traffic took over, the runners had long crossed their finish lines. Medals hung around sweaty necks, exhausted faces were stretched into wide grins, and the sun now shone on streets that, for a brief dawn, had belonged to dreamers. The 20th Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon wasn’t merely a marathon. It was a dawn ritual — a collective act of joy, discipline, and community. In a city that often wakes up to noise, this Sunday began with rhythm.