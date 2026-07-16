/BCCI to move on from Rohit Sharma? Lord's ODI could be his last for India: Report

The third and final ODI against England at Lord's on July 19 could mark Rohit Sharma's final appearance in One-Day Internationals for India. According to sources, the BCCI's senior selection committee has informed the veteran opener that it plans to move forward with a younger squad after the ongoing England series. The selectors are understood to have held discussions with Sharma last week, along with India head coach Gautam Gambhir, regarding the team's future direction.

Sources indicate that the selection panel wants to provide opportunities to emerging players, including Yashasvi Jaiswal, and does not see Sharma featuring in its plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup. "The selectors have informed Rohit that he does not figure in their scheme of things after the England tour and they are moving on from him after this series. He wanted to continue, especially after working on his fitness. The selectors have left the ball in Sharma’s court," said a source in the Indian board.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The report further says that Sharma held discussions with several BCCI officials during the England tour and was disappointed with the decision. The 38-year-old has already stepped away from two international formats in recent years. He retired from T20 Internationals on June 29, 2024, shortly after captaining India to the T20 World Cup title, and announced his retirement from Test cricket on May 7, 2025, ahead of India's tour of England.

Last year, the selection committee also replaced Sharma as India's ODI captain, appointing Shubman Gill to lead the side. The move reflected the selectors' intention to build a younger team with an eye on the future. Despite the reported decision, Sharma leaves behind an impressive ODI captaincy legacy. Under his leadership, India reached the 2023 ODI World Cup final, where the team adopted an aggressive batting approach that transformed its style in the 50-over format.