/Sports ministry orders neutral probe into Asunta Lakra's allegations, seeks explanation from Hockey India

The sports ministry has directed the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to constitute a neutral, fair and transparent committee to investigate allegations made by former India women's hockey captain Asunta Lakra. The ministry has also sought an explanation from Hockey India over the matter, indicating closer scrutiny of how the federation handled the complaints, sources in sports ministry told news agency ANI.

The move follows serious allegations made by Lakra, who claimed Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh threatened her after she raised concerns about alleged misconduct by Jharkhand coach Sudhir Gola towards female players at the state's Eklavya Centre. Lakra, a former India international who represented the country at the 2006 and 2010 Commonwealth Games and two Asia Cups, said she spoke out to protect young players and was allegedly warned to ‘stay within your limits’. "I had raised some issues in the interest of the players of Jharkhand, specifically for the girls of the Eklavya Centre. If I, as a leader, do not step forward for my junior players, the upcoming players, then what is the point of being a leader? So, when I saw some wrongdoings, and they were proven as well, if I am being threatened after those things were proven, told to ‘stay within your limits’ and to talk while staying within your limits, she told ANI.

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Lakra further alleged that she received a threatening phone call from Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh on May 9 while she was with her ailing father. She said the call came unexpectedly, leaving her with no opportunity to record the conversation, and claimed the exchange was intimidating enough to leave her shaken.

"I received this threat from Bhola Nath Singh, who is the General Secretary of Hockey India, on May 9th, around 7:00 or 8:00 pm. At that time, I was sitting with my father, who was ill. Suddenly, the call came. I didn't even have a chance to record anything. I never even imagined that something like this would be said to me. The way he spoke, I trembled for a while," Lakra added.

Questioning why she was allegedly threatened for speaking up on behalf of players, Lakra pointed to her long association with Indian hockey, including her years representing the national team and serving as a selector. She said raising concerns about wrongdoing should not result in intimidation. "We spoke for about nine minutes. I have that record as well. So, why such threats? If I raise my voice for a player, will I get threats in return? Do I deserve this? I have won medals for the country. I have played for the country for 14-15 years. I have worked continuously as a selector for 13 years for the country. Just because I am telling the truth about a mistake, I am receiving threats," she said.