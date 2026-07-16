/England vs France: 4 reasons why you shouldn't ignore the FIFA World Cup third-place play-off clash

England's hopes of lifting the FIFA World Cup are over once again. The long wait for a first men's major trophy since 1966 continues after Wednesday's heartbreaking defeat to Argentina. However, Thomas Tuchel's side are not heading home just yet. England still have one final assignment at the tournament, a third-place play-off against France on Saturday. At first glance, it may feel like the last match supporters want to watch after such a painful exit. Yet there are several compelling reasons why the contest could still be worth tuning in for.

1. The Golden Boot race is still on

One of the biggest storylines remaining is the battle for the tournament's Golden Boot. France captain Kylian Mbappe has been one of the standout performers of the competition. He currently shares the lead in the scoring charts with Lionel Messi, with both players sitting on eight goals. Messi, though, has the advantage thanks to four assists compared with Mbappe's three.

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Importantly, goals scored in the third-place play-off count toward the Golden Boot standings. That means Mbappe still has the opportunity to move ahead of the former Barcelona star before the final, although Messi will have a chance to respond. If Mbappe scores or provides two assists, he could emulate Italy's Salvatore Schillaci, who secured the Golden Boot at the 1990 World Cup by scoring in the third-place play-off against England.

England also remain represented in the race. Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham are both only two goals behind Messi and Mbappe. Because they trail in assists, they would likely need a hat-trick to claim the award, but football has produced stranger moments. For fans who enjoy watching elite attackers chase individual honours, this remains an intriguing subplot.

2. England can secure their best World Cup finish since 1966

Although the trophy is no longer within reach, England still have history to play for. Winning the third-place play-off would deliver England's highest World Cup finish since lifting the trophy in 1966. It may not have been the target when the tournament started, but finishing third would still represent a significant achievement and underline the progress made during the campaign. England have previously played in two World Cup third-place matches, losing to hosts Italy in 1990 under Sir Bobby Robson and to Belgium in 2018 under Sir Gareth Southgate. With gold and silver no longer possible, a bronze finish remains a valuable prize.

Spain vs Argentina Photograph: (WION)

3. Fringe players could finally get their chance

Following the demanding schedule of the expanded World Cup, both managers could decide to rotate their squads and rest key players. That could open the door for several talented footballers who have spent much of the tournament waiting on the sidelines. Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has yet to play a single minute. With Declan Rice recovering after a recent illness, Tuchel could hand the youngster his World Cup debut.

Ollie Watkins has featured for only six minutes throughout the tournament, while Ivan Toney also made only a brief substitute appearance during England's semifinal defeat. France could also make changes. Veteran midfielder N'Golo Kante, part of France's 2018 World Cup-winning squad, has yet to feature and, at 35, this could be his final opportunity to appear at a World Cup.

Manchester City playmaker Rayan Cherki has played just 85 minutes during the tournament and may finally earn a starting role if Didier Deschamps opts to rotate his lineup.

4. One last dose of competitive football

There is another simple reason to watch the third-place play-off, it marks the final weekend of competitive football before the domestic season returns. Following Sunday's World Cup final, supporters will wait almost four weeks until the EFL season begins on 14 August, with the Community Shield taking place the same weekend.