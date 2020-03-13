BCCI president Sourav Ganguly reacts to the postponement of IPL 2020

As the novel coronavirus continues to spread like wildfire, the world of sports has taken a massive hit. A plethora of sporting events have been either cancelled or postponed including the India versus South Africa ODI series and much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. While the three-match ODI series has been cancelled and the Proteas players will leave India in the earliest flight available, IPL 2020 has been suspended till April 15.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly reacted for the first time since the postponement of IPL 2020 as the former Indian skipper said everyone's safety is the utmost priority for the cricket board while adding sticking to the postponement is the best possible option.

"Let us stick to postponement as for now. Everyone's safety is our priority," BCCI president Ganguly said on the postponement of IPL 2020 on Friday.

With the World Health Organisation (WHO) declaring the novel coronavirus a pandemic, the entire sporting calendar has been left shattered. Tournaments like UEFA Champions League, Europa League, Premier League, England tour of Sri Lanka, Australian Grand Prix, ATP men's tour, Indian Super League 2019-20 final, Kolkata derby, among a few being either suspended or postponed, the onus was on BCCI to decide on the future of IPL 2020 and the apex cricket board decided to suspend it till April 15.

The BCCI's decision came after the Sports Ministry's advisory to all National Sports Federations to follow the Health Ministry's advisory and avoid large gatherings in sports events.

Earlier, the Indian government had announced the cancellation of all regular visas to India except diplomatic and official visas from March 13, which had put the participation of foreign players under dark clouds. However, with the IPL Governing Council meeting set to be held on March 14 (Saturday), it will be interesting to see what conclusion they come, along with all IPL franchises, regarding the scheduling and timings of the matches