BCCI president Sourav Ganguly predicts that Rishabh Pant will be 'all-time great in all formats'

Former Indian skipper and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly lauded Rishabh Pant's aggressive century against England on Day 2 of the fourth Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Ganguly took to Twitter and predicted that young southpaw will be an ‘all-time great in all formats of the game’.

IN PICS: IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant's magnificent century against Jimmy Anderson and Co.

"How good is he? Unbelievable..what a knock under pressure...not the first time and won't be the last time..will be an all time great in all formats in the years to come.keep batting in this aggressive manner. thats why will be match winner and special," wrote Ganguly on Twitter.

How good is he? Unbelievable..what a knock under pressure...not the first time and won't be the last time..will be an all time great in all formats in the years to come.keep batting in this aggressive manner .thats why will be match winner and special..@bcci @RishabhPant17 pic.twitter.com/1cRmnSw5ZB — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) March 5, 2021 ×

Rishabh Pant, who arrived when India were down to 80/4, slammed his third Test ton (maiden ton at home) to take hosts on top at the end of Day 2.

IN PICS: IND vs ENG, 4th Test Day 2: India take significant lead as Pant smashes ton

At stumps, India took a lead of 89 runs after posting 294 for 7. Washington Sundar and Axar Patel seem comfortable on the crease.

Pant hit a total of 13 fours and two sixes before he finally fell in Anderson’s third over with the second new ball when he pulled the ball hard to Root at mid-wicket.