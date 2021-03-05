IND vs ENG, 4th Test Day 2: India take significant lead as Pant smashes ton

Resuming on 24-1, India found runs were not easy to come by with James Anderson bowling a tight line and Stokes being relentlessly hostile.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Leach with the breakthrough
It was left-arm spinner Jack Leach, who earned the breakthrough though trapping the obdurate Cheteshwar Pujara lbw for 17.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Skipper departs for duck
Stokes bent his back to generate awkward bounce and one such delivery fetched him the prize wicket of Virat Kohli.
The India captain could merely nick the rising delivery behind to be dismissed for an eight-ball duck.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Rohit's gritty 49
Rohit was smacked on his helmet by another such delivery from Stokes, who took a sharp catch in the slip to send back Ajinkya Rahane for 27 at the stroke of lunch.
The all-rounder returned after the break to dismiss Rohit lbw for 49, while leach sent back Ravichandran Ashwin for his second wicket in the match.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Wickets in quick succession
(Photograph:Reuters)
Crucial partnership between Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar
A 113-run seventh wicket stand between Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar has put India in driver's seat after England had their say in the first two sessions. India now lead by 89 runs after the end on Day 2.
(Photograph:AFP)
Scenario for WTC finals
India are 2-1 up in the four-test series and need a draw to make the June final of the World Test Championship against New Zealand.