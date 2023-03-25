BCCI plan to add 2 T20Is on scheduled Windies tour, India could play Sri Lanka in short series after WTC final

The BCCI plans to add two more T20Is to the already scheduled tour of Windies later this year, as per reports. The board is also plotting to fix a short series with either Sri Lanka or Afghanistan right after the World Test Championship final, scheduled in London on June 7th. As of now, India will travel to the Caribbean Islands in July for two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is, instead of three earlier.

Although the dates and venues for the same are not out yet, Cricket West Indies (CWI) president Ricky Skerritt, in a statement given to Cricbuzz, informed, "The schedule will be out soonest." This call was taken on the sidelines of the latest ICC meetings in Dubai.

When asked if the rumours of two T20Is getting added to the tour are true, Ricky neither accepted nor denied and said, "BCCI and CWI have a healthy bilateral relationship that is based on mutual respect and understanding of each other's needs and role in world cricket," as quoted in Cricbuzz.

Meanwhile, as far as a tour with either Sri Lanka or Afghanistan is concerned, BCCI must find a window to make it happen after the end of the WTC final and before the India-Windies ten-match series, that begins somewhere around 10-12 July. If this goes ahead, the board will also have to find a short-term broadcast deal for that period, as a new deal is unlikely to get signed by then.

However, after the tour of Windies, India will travel to Ireland during the third week of August for the second straight year for three T20Is.