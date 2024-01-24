Spencer Johnson ran riot in the Big Bash League (BBL) final on Wednesday (Jan 24) as Brisbane Heat beat Sydney Sixers by 54 runs at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Johnson, having scalped four wickets in the final was named Player of the Match while the Heats clinched their second title in the BBL history. They had previously won the title in 2012-13, which saw them end their 11-year drought to win the BBL title. The defeat also meant that Sydney Sixers failed to win the title for the third time in four seasons.

