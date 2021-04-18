Bayern Munich 'disapproves of the unilateral communications issued by Hansi Flick'

Bundesliga club Bayern Munich were left disappointed after manager Hansi Flick publicly revealed that he is willing to leave the team by the end of the season.

Flick, on Saturday, revealed that he is willing to end his contract with the defending Bundesliga champions.

"I told the team that I informed the club during the week that I want out of my contract at the end of the season," Flick said.

"It was not an easy decision for me.

"It was important that the team heard it from me.

"I want to give my thanks and compliments to the club for giving me the opportunity to coach such a team."

The German club, however, were disappointed with Flick's statements and said that the 56-year-old should not have gone public.

A statement on the club's website: "FC Bayern head coach Hansi Flick made public his wish to terminate his contract, which runs until June 2023, at the end of the current season.

"Hansi Flick had informed the FC Bayern München AG executive board of this wish during the past week. Hansi Flick and FC Bayern had agreed to place the focus on the matches against VfL Wolfsburg, Bayer 04 Leverkusen (20 April) and 1. FSV Mainz 05 (24 April), in order not to disrupt the concentration of the whole club on these three important matches.

"FC Bayern disapproves of the unilateral communications issued by Hansi Flick and will continue talks after the match at Mainz, as agreed."