Hansi Flick wants to quit as Bayern coach at end of season

Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick said on Saturday he wants to leave the club at the end of the season.

Flick told Sky he "wants to be released" from his Bayern contract, which expires in 2023, after Saturday's 3-2 win at Wolfsburg which moved the Bavarians seven points clear in the Bundesliga table.

The 56-year-old, who steered Bayern to last season's treble which included the Champions League title, said he had already informed the squad.

(More to follow)