Bas de Leeds strikes gold as Netherlands restrict Pakistan to fighting total in their ODI World Cup opener

Pacer Bas de Leede struck gold with the ball as the Netherlands restricted Pakistan to 286 in the first innings during game 2 of the ongoing ODI World Cup in India. The right-handed seamer picked four wickets while others contributed too, as the Dutch set up an exciting run-chase. For Pakistan, Mohammed Rizwan and Saud Shakeel hit fifties.

The Netherlands won the toss and elected to bowl first in their CWC opener in Hyderabad. Being among the two sides qualifying for the marquee event alongside Sri Lanka during the World Cup Qualifiers earlier this year, the Netherlands were coming off with confidence on their back. Against Pakistan, they showed why they wanted not to be treated as the underdogs.

The Pakistani openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq, alongside Captain Babar Azam, were sent packing inside the first 10 overs, with the scorecard reading 38 for three at one stage.

Keeper-batter Mohammed Rizwan and youngster Saud Shakeel brought Pakistan’s innings back on track with a healthy stand.

While Rizwan deployed a cautious approach, Shakeel took the bowling attack to the cleaners with his aggressive style.

The left-handed batter carried his excellent form from the warm-up tie against Australia and completed his maiden CWC fifty, hitting 68 off 52 balls, including nine fours and one six.

After his dismissal, two wickets fell quickly, with Rizwan (68 off 75 balls) and Iftikhar Ahmed (on nine) returning to the hut.

Shadab Khan and left-handed Mohammad Nawaz took over the proceedings and stitched a 64-run stand for the seventh wicket.

Seamer Bas de Leede returned to hurt Pakistan’s momentum as he picked four wickets in his spell during the fag end of the innings.

Though Hasan Ali departed for a golden duck, tailenders Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf added a few runs to give Pakistan a cushion to fight for in this game.

Known for upsetting bigger teams in ICC events, the Netherlands will aim to chase down 287 and start their World Cup campaign on a high.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE