Barcelona vs Juventus, Champions League Live Streaming: When and where to watch BAR vs JUV match?

Barcelona are set to host Juventus at the Camp Nou as action in UEFA Champions League 2020-21 group stage continues. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will face each other for the first time since 2018 when the latter left Real Madrid to make a stunning move to Juventus. Since then, the footballing world has been dreaming to see the two legends take the pitch again together.

Talking about Group G, Barcelona and Juventus both have qualified to the knockout stage with 15 and 12 points respectively with the former topping the group given their first-leg 2-0 win over Juventus – a match which Ronaldo missed after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Despite it being a dead rubber, the eyes of the entire footballing world will be locked on Ronaldo and Messi for the 90 minutes as the iconic duo take the pitch again, resuming a rivalry of more than a decade.

When will Barcelona vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League (UCL) begin?

The Barcelona vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League (UCL) will begin at 1:30 AM IST on December 9.

Where will Barcelona vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League (UCL) be played?

The Barcelona vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League (UCL) match will be held at the Camp Nou.

Which channel will telecast Barcelona vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League (UCL)?

The Barcelona vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League (UCL) will have a live telecast on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten HD.

How to watch the live streaming of Barcelona vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League (UCL)?

The live streaming of Barcelona vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League (UCL) will be available on Sony’s streaming platform.

