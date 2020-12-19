Barcelona star Messi equals Pele's record of 643 goals for a single club

Argentina star Lionel Messi,33, equalled Brazilian legend Pele's record 643 goals for a single club but his personal exploits were not good enough as Barcelona had to settle for a draw at home against Valencia in the La Liga.

Messi was lucky to get his record-equalling feat as he initially missed a penalty but Jordi Alba kept the ball alive and deflected the cross which was headed home by the Argentine.

Barcelona had fallen behind after a goal from Mouctar Diakhaby but Messi equalised as Antoine Griezmann earned a penalty for the Catalans. Barcelona went ahead after a scissor strike from Uruguayan international Ronald Araujo.

The match took another turn as Valencia's Maxi Gomez got in front of defender Oscar Mingueza to turn in a cross and equalise.

In a duel of legends, Messi has taken several more games to dismount the Brazilian superhero as Pele had scored 643 goals in 665 games for Santos, while Messi took 748 matches to reach the tally.

Pele who debuted for Santos aged 15 had joined the club in 1956 and played until 1974 as Brazil became multiple world champions. The Brazilian star helped Santos clinch six national league titles and two Copa Libertadores Cup.

Messi joined Barcelona aged 17 in 2004 and has helped win the club 10 La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues.

Barcelona is currently eight points behind leaders Atletico Madrid who beat Elche 3-1 to maintain their supremacy.