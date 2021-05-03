Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman likely to leave IPL 2021 early

Bangladesh players Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman might have to return to their country from the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 sooner than planned. The development comes due to the quarantine rule imposed by the Bangladesh health ministry, Nizamuddin Chowdhury, the Bangladesh Cricket Board chief said on Monday.

The new quarantine rule by the Bangladesh health ministry, which came into effect from May 1, states that travelers coming from India and South Africa will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine period before resuming work. BCB will need special permission from the Directorate General of Health Services to avail any relaxation on the new rule.

Earlier, BCB had reduced the quarantine for their foreign coaching staff and cricketers but the scale of the second COVID-19 wave reduces the chances of the same happening this time.

The Bangladesh cricket team is expected to return from Sri Lanka soon and they are unlikely to follow the same quarantine rule.

"We have asked them (Shakib and Mustafizur) to let us know what is their plan for the next 15 days while we have also asked the health ministry to know what kind of quarantine protocol the two players will need to follow,'' BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury told Cricbuzz on Monday.

Shakib and Mustafizur were expected to return on May 19 and would have joined the Bangladesh team upon completing a mandatory three-day quarantine for the ODI series against Sri Lanka.

"If the health ministry suggests that they will have to follow seven or 14 days quarantine, they will have to return earlier than scheduled from IPL. But before that, we have to know what rules will be in place for them," he said. "We are bound by the Bangladesh Government rules, and will take decisions according to the guideline provided by the government."