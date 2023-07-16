Bangladesh women's team clinch maiden ODI win over India, beat them by 40 runs in rain-hit first ODI

The Bangladesh Women's Team has created history by beating their Indian counterparts for the first time in ODIs. In the first of the three One-Dayers in Dhaka on Sunday, the home team stunned the star-studded Indian side by 40 runs in a low-scoring rain-hit match.

Electing to bowl first after winning the toss, the Indian team struck gold inside the first ten overs by removing both openers in the gap of six balls. Fargana Hoque and captain and keeper Nigar Sultana bailed the team out of trouble with a 49-run stand for the third wicket.

However, debutant Amanjot Kaur picked up right-handed batter Fargana before dismissing Nigar on 39. Devika Vaidya, the leg-spinner, also chipped in with two scalps. Though there were few contributions from the tailenders, four for 26 in nine overs for Amanjot helped India wrap up Bangladesh's innings for a mere 152.

Coming off on the back of a 2-1 T20I series win over Bangladesh, the Indian women's team was confident in chasing the target without much hassle. But there was a twist in the tale.

A game that got reduced to 44 overs per side due to rain interruption saw the Indian openers going about their business from the word go. After hitting two fours, star batter Smriti Mandhana fell to Marufa Akter on 11. The right-arm medium bowler also dismissed Priya Punia on 10 to put India's back against the wall early on.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur also failed to stand tall against the Bangladesh bowling attack, getting out on just five. With Jemimah Rodrigues (10) and keeper-batter Yastika Bhatia (15) also departing cheaply, the Indian team was staring at a rare and shocking defeat.

While Deepti Sharma and first-inning hero Amanjot kept India in the game with crucial 20 and 15, respectively, both got out in the space of just three balls, as India got reduced to 91 for eight at that stage.

The upbeat Bangladeshi women's team completed the formalities and wrapped up the Indian innings on 113, winning the match by 40 runs. We didn't take responsibility - Harmanpreet Kaur "We didn't take responsibility and bat well. In bowling also, we were not up to the mark. Sometimes some bowlers bowl very well; overall we are not batting up to the mark and not bowling according to our strengths. We have done well in ODI cricket, and we have to back ourselves," the Indian women's team captain said.

Player of the Match, seamer Marufa Akter, patted her back for an outstanding show and thanked the crowd for the support.

"Our batters batted well. My target was to bowl in tight lines and contribute to my team. I bowled well initially, and it was good that I gave the finishing touches as well. I am thankful to the crowd for their support," the right-hand seamer said. India Women’s Tour of Bangladesh 2023 | 1st ODI Match

Player of the Match:



Marufa Akter (Bangladesh) | 4/29 wickets



Post-Match Presentation:

Mr. Nizam Uddin Chowdhury, Chief Executive Officer, Bangladesh Cricket Board#BCB | #Cricket | #BANWvINDW pic.twitter.com/t5shnxxg00 — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) July 16, 2023 × The second ODI begins on Wednesday, July 19 at the same venue.