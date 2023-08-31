BAN vs SL Live Streaming for free: When, where to watch Asia Cup 2023's match between Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

BAN vs SL Live Streaming for free: It's day two of Asia Cup 2023. Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are all set to lock horns on Thursday (Aug 31). Asia's biggest cricket tournament is co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The match will be hosted at Sri Lanka's Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Both teams are preparing to claim victory. The home country Sri Lanka is the defending Asia Cup champion (T20 format) and currently stands in eighth place in the ICC ODI Team rankings. Meanwhile, Bangladesh on the other hand is ranked seventh in the rankings.



However, Sri Lanka's position tumbled due to diminished due to player injuries, which places Bangladesh in a favourable position, presenting them with an opportunity to seize an advantage.

The pitch at the Pallekele stadium offers slower and more conducive surface spinners. Though, it is known for favouring the batters.

The tournament began on Wednesday (Aug 30). The first match was between Pakistan and Nepal at Multan Cricket Stadium. The match was run by the home country, Pakistan by 234 runs.

BAN vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming Details

Here's everything you need to know about BAN vs SL Asia Cup 2023 live streaming details.

When is the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023?

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2023 will clash on Thursday, August 31.

What time will the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 start?

The Bangladesh-Sri Lanka match in the Asia Cup will start at 3:00 pm IST.

What is the venue for the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 match?

Sri Lanka's Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy will host the match of Asia Cup 2023 between Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka.



Where can I watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 match live?

Fans can watch the match at home, The Star Sports Network will live telecast the match of BAN vs SL Asia Cup 2023.

How to watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 match live in India?

Disney+ Hotstar will telecast the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 match live in India.

BAN vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Probable Playing XI

Bangladesh:

Shakib Al Hasan (c), Anamul Haque Bijoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Sri Lanka:

Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanaka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Janith Perera, Kusal Mendis (vc), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushan Hemantha, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan

(With inputs from agencies)

