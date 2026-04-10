/Ayush Badoni joins KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran in elite list; becomes third LSG player to achieve this milestone

Middle-order batter Ayush Badoni etched his name into the record books for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by becoming only the third batter to score 1,000 runs for the franchise in the Indian Premier League. He reached the milestone in the 12th over while chasing a target of 182 during LSG’s clash against Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday (Apr 9) at Eden Gardens. In doing so, Badoni also became only the second Indian batter after KL Rahul to score 1,000 IPL runs for LSG. He now has 1,029 runs from 59 matches at an average of 26.38.

Previously, Nicholas Pooran had joined Rahul in this elite group last year and Badoni has now added his name to the list. He also contributed significantly in the match, scoring a brisk 54 off 34 balls, which included seven boundaries and two sixes.

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Coming to the match, LSG pulled off a spectacular victory at the Eden Gardens on Thursday, defeating three-time IPL champions KKR by three wickets in a final-ball thriller. Chasing a target of 182, LSG got off to a decent start through openers Mitchell Marsh (15) and Aiden Markram (22), but Vaibhav Arora changed the momentum in the fourth over by dismissing both openers.

Ayush Badoni then steadied the innings with a well-made 54 off 34 balls, including seven fours and two sixes. However, the chase took a tense turn as LSG slipped from 125/6 to 128/7.

The momentum shifted again when Mukul Choudhary delivered a stunning unbeaten 54 off just 27 deliveries, smashing seven sixes at a strike rate of 200, guiding his team to victory on the final ball.