Australia's Alyssa Healy wants to 'replicate' Rohit Sharma to achieve success in all formats

Alyssa Healy, the opening batter of the Australian women's cricket team wants to replicate sensational batsman of the Indian men's cricket team Rohit Sharma to achieve success across all the formats of the game.

While talking about how modern Test cricket has changed quite a lot over the period of time, Alyssa said she watches a lot of men's cricket and mentioned Rohit Sharma, who according to her is "one of the most devastating white-ball batters".

"I look at the modern Test game and see how it's changed quite a lot. I watch a lot of the men's cricket and I look at someone like Rohit Sharma who is one of the most devastating white-ball batters in the world and yet he's a really successful opener in Test cricket," Healy said at a Fox Cricket launch event as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

"So for me, I said look at somebody like him and think about how he translates those skills across all the formats, could I potentially replicate that somehow," she added.

Australia will be locking horns against India in a multi-format series, comprising three ODIs, one-off day-night Test and three T20Is. The first ODI will be played on September 21.

"It's a tricky one because I've only played four Tests so I wouldn't say I'm overly comfortable with how to play or how to approach a Test. From my point of view, I don't think it's going to change too much from my one-day international batting. I think the ability to give yourself more time is such a blessing," Healy said.

About the much-awaited series aginst India, Healy said: "Sometimes a bit of the unknown and the unpredictable nature of India makes them incredibly dangerous."

They've picked a few new players that we haven't seen before on this tour. So they always love throwing something new at us, even if it is Poonam Yadav, she always has something new to throw at us, just to kick us off track again," she said.

(With inputs from agencies)