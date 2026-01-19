/Australian Open 2026, Day 2 wrap: Djokovic hits 100 in Melbourne, Swiatek and Gauff survive opening tests

Novak Djokovic began his Australian Open 2026 campaign in perfect style, cruising into the second round with a straight-sets win and reaching a special milestone in Melbourne. Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff also moved forward, though both had to work harder than expected on the opening day.

Djokovic starts title hunt with ease

Djokovic looked calm and in control as he defeated Spain’s Pedro Martinez 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 on Rod Laver Arena. The victory was his 100th match win at the Australian Open, a tournament where he has already lifted the trophy a record 10 times. The 38-year-old Serbian is chasing a historic 25th Grand Slam title, which would move him ahead of Margaret Court for the most in tennis history.

Wawrinka, Medvedev and de Minaur move on

Stan Wawrinka showed his fighting spirit once again, winning a tough four-set match against Laslo Djere. Playing his final season before retirement, the 40-year-old Swiss said his passion is still strong, but he needs to manage his body carefully.

Swiatek tested, Gauff steady

In the women’s draw, Swiatek had a tricky start against China’s Yuan Yue. The Polish star won 7-6, 6-3, but admitted she was rusty early on and still had things to improve. “I had some ups and downs, but I’m happy to get through,” she said.

Gauff beat Kamilla Rakhimova 6-2, 6-3, but was not fully satisfied with her performance. The American said winning matters most, even if the game is not perfect. She will next face Olga Danilovic.

Anisimova shines, surprises exit

Amanda Anisimova impressed with a strong 6-3, 6-2 win to begin her run. Jessica Pegula and Mirra Andreeva also advanced.