LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /'The last rally': 5 legends who might be playing their final Australian Open

'The last rally': 5 legends who might be playing their final Australian Open

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Jan 19, 2026, 19:45 IST | Updated: Jan 19, 2026, 19:45 IST

Australian Open 2026 may mark emotional farewells as five tennis legends step onto Melbourne Park for what could be their final appearance, celebrating careers filled with titles, memories, and moments.

Stan Wawrinka
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Stan Wawrinka

The 2014 Australian Open champion, Wawrinka, may retire after his 20th AO appearance. Known as the ‘Stanimal,’ he won three Grand Slams, reached world No.3, and inspired fans with his fearless one-handed backhand and epic battles against tennis’s elite./

Gael Monfils
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Gael Monfils

The French showman electrified Melbourne Park with his acrobatics and joyful style. A two-time AO quarterfinalist with 13 ATP titles, Monfils, at 40 years old, plans to step away, leaving a legacy of excitement, athletic brilliance, and unforgettable fan moments.

Sorana Cirstea
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Sorana Cirstea

Romania’s former world No. 21, Cirstea, has playedfor over 20 years on tour, reaching the AO fourth round in 2017 and 2022. With three singles and six doubles titles, she aims to conclude her career on her own terms, grateful for the sport and her journey.

Novak Djokovic
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Novak Djokovic

At 38, Djokovic remains a dominant force, but his fitness and age may make AO 2026 his last major. The 10-time AO champion has defined Melbourne Park for years, leaving behind records, epic matches, and an enduring legacy in men’s tennis.

Venus Williams
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Venus Williams

The 43-year-old Venus returned to AO 2026 on a wildcard but crashed in the first round. A seven-time Grand Slam champion, she leaves a lasting mark on women’s tennis, celebrated for power, resilience, and inspiring generations over more than two decades.

Trending Photo

Before Greenland, there was the Suez Crisis: What happened when US turned against Europe?
7

Before Greenland, there was the Suez Crisis: What happened when US turned against Europe?

‘Arctic extreme cold survival’: Why dressing in layers is crucial for soldiers in cold environments
7

‘Arctic extreme cold survival’: Why dressing in layers is crucial for soldiers in cold environments

Suez Canal to Greenland: Moments when US-Europe ties were pushed to the brink
6

Suez Canal to Greenland: Moments when US-Europe ties were pushed to the brink

'The last rally': 5 legends who might be playing their final Australian Open
5

'The last rally': 5 legends who might be playing their final Australian Open

Rare earths and Arctic security: How is China involved in Greenland’s Kvanefjeld project?
9

Rare earths and Arctic security: How is China involved in Greenland’s Kvanefjeld project?