Australian Open 2026 may mark emotional farewells as five tennis legends step onto Melbourne Park for what could be their final appearance, celebrating careers filled with titles, memories, and moments.
The 2014 Australian Open champion, Wawrinka, may retire after his 20th AO appearance. Known as the ‘Stanimal,’ he won three Grand Slams, reached world No.3, and inspired fans with his fearless one-handed backhand and epic battles against tennis’s elite./
The French showman electrified Melbourne Park with his acrobatics and joyful style. A two-time AO quarterfinalist with 13 ATP titles, Monfils, at 40 years old, plans to step away, leaving a legacy of excitement, athletic brilliance, and unforgettable fan moments.
Romania’s former world No. 21, Cirstea, has playedfor over 20 years on tour, reaching the AO fourth round in 2017 and 2022. With three singles and six doubles titles, she aims to conclude her career on her own terms, grateful for the sport and her journey.
At 38, Djokovic remains a dominant force, but his fitness and age may make AO 2026 his last major. The 10-time AO champion has defined Melbourne Park for years, leaving behind records, epic matches, and an enduring legacy in men’s tennis.
The 43-year-old Venus returned to AO 2026 on a wildcard but crashed in the first round. A seven-time Grand Slam champion, she leaves a lasting mark on women’s tennis, celebrated for power, resilience, and inspiring generations over more than two decades.