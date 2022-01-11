Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic, Ashleigh Barty get top billings, Rafael Nadal to begin as 6th seed

The focus has shifted towards the Australian Open, i.e. the first Grand Slam of the year, after Novak Djokovic's deportation case. The world number one player Djokovic had arrived in Melbourne last week with an exemption for Covid vaccination, from the Victorian government. However, his exemption was deemed as unsatisfactory and his visa was cancelled by the authorities at the airport as he was kept in an immigration centre.

On Monday (January 10), the Serbian won the case against the Australian government which allowed him to be released from the immigration hotel in Melbourne and prepare for the Australian Open. Thus, Djokovic got the top billing as the Australian Open confirmed the seeding for men and women's singles events on Tuesday. On the other hand, Ashleigh Barty was confirmed as the top seed in the women's singles category. Among the other big names, Rafael Nadal is the 6th seed in men's singles for the showpiece event Down Under. Meanwhile, Japan's Naomi Osaka has been seeded 13th, one above 2018 edition's runners-up Simona Halep, in the women's category.

While Djokovic has won the court battle, all isn't over for the Serbian. For the unversed, he can still be detained and deported if the immigration minister wishes to do so.

Thus, in this regard, his participation can be in jeopardy. "In line with due process, Minister Hawke will thoroughly consider the matter," a spokesman said, declining to comment further due to legal reasons.

If Djokovic gets the green signal to play, the 34-year-old will fight hard to become the first male tennis star to get to 21 Grand Slam titles. Nadal and Roger Federer (who won't be part of the Aus Open) are also tied at 20 grand slam titles each.

Australian Open 2022: Seedings for men and women's singles

Women

1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS)

2. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR)

3. Garbiñe Muguruza (ESP)

4. Barbora Krejcikova (CZE)

5. Maria Sakkari (GRE)

6. Anett Kontaveit (EST)

7. Iga Swiatek (POL)

8. Paula Badosa (ESP)

9. Ons Jabeur (TUN)

10. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS)

11. Sofia Kenin (USA)

12. Elena Rybakina (KAZ)

13. Naomi Osaka (JPN)

14. Simona Halep (ROU)

15. Elina Svitolina (UKR)

16. Angelique Kerber (GER)

17. Emma Raducanu (GBR)

18. Coco Gauff (USA)

19. Elise Mertens (BEL)

20. Petra Kvitova (CZE)

21. Jessica Pegula (USA)

22. Belinda Bencic (SUI)

23. Leylah Fernandez (CAN)

24. Victoria Azarenka (BLR)

25. Daria Kasatkina (RUS)

26. Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)

27. Danielle Collins (USA)

28. Veronika Kudermetova (RUS)

29. Tamara Zidansek (SLO)

30. Camila Giorgi (ITA)

31. Marketa Vondrousova (CZE)

32. Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP)

Men

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB)

2. Daniil Medvedev (RUS)

3. Alexander Zverev (GER)

4. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)

5. Andrey Rublev (RUS)

6. Rafael Nadal (ESP)

7. Matteo Berrettini (ITA)

8. Casper Ruud (NOR)

9. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN)

10. Hubert Hurkacz (POL)

11. Jannik Sinner (ITA)

12. Cameron Norrie (GBR)

13. Diego Schwartzman (ARG)

14. Denis Shapovalov (CAN)

15. Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP)

16. Cristian Garin (CHI)

17. Gael Monfils (FRA)

18. Aslan Karatsev (RUS)

19. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP)

20. Taylor Fritz (USA)

21. Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO)

22. John Isner (USA)

23. Reilly Opelka (USA)

24. Daniel Evans (GBR)

25. Lorenzo Sonego (ITA)

26. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)

27. Marin Cilic (CRO)

28. Karen Khachanov (RUS)

29. Ugo Humbert (FRA)

30. Lloyd Harris (RSA)

31. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)

32. Alex de Minaur (AUS)

The forthcoming Australian Open will get underway on January 17.