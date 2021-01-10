Australian captain Tim Paine fined 15 percent of match fee for expletive comments: ICC

Australian skipper Tim Paine has been fined 15 per cent of match fee for expressing his dissent at the umpire's dissent after a failed review during the Day 3 of the third Test as the SCG, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Sunday.

According to ICC, Paine breached article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct -- which relates to showing dissent during an international match -- and one demerit point was added to his disciplinary record.

It happened in the 56th over of India's first innings on Saturday after Paine was confident that Pujara edged a Nathan Lyon delivery to Matthew Wade at short leg, but on-field umpire Paul Wilson ruled not out. The wicketkeeper (Paine) was quick to review the decision, however, DRS ruled it in favor of the batsman due to no evidence on Snicko or HotSpot.

This decision left Paine fuming and made an expletive comment which was picked by the stumps' mic in decision-making.

"Paine admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by David Boon of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees and ratified by the ICC Cricket Operations department as per the COVID-19 interim playing regulations," the ICC said in a statement.

"There was no need for a formal hearing."

(Inputs from Reuters)