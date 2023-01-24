Australia vs Spain Live Streaming: When, where & how to watch Hockey World Cup LIVE Streaming, TV, mobile

Australia vs Spain Live Streaming- Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 LIVE: In the first quarter-final of the Hockey World Cup, Australia will face Spain. The Australian side breezed through the group stage, scoring 20 goals while allowing only five. Australia's brilliance can be attributed to their penalty corner conversion, as they scored seven goals from 20 penalty corners. Spain, on the other hand, scored from one of its 14 penalty corner attempts in four games. Among the quarterfinalists, the European team scored the fewest goals. Australia is a strong favourite and will take inspiration from England's victory over Spain.

Here is the updated list of pools and the matches to look forward to in this tournament:

Pool A

Australia qualified as the pool winners

Pool B

Belgium qualified as the pool winners

Pool C

Netherlands qualified as the pool winners

Pool D

England qualified as the pool winners

Hockey World Cup 2023 quarter-finals updated schedule

1. Australia will compete with Spain (winner of the knockout against Australia) in Match 29 on 24 January, Tuesday

2. Belgium will compete with New Zealand (winner of knockout against India) in Match 30 on 24 January, Tuesday

3. England will compete with either France or Germany after their knockout round in Match 28 on 23 January, Monday

4. Netherlands will complete with either Argentina or Korea after their knockout round in Match 27 on 23 January, Monday

What are the group details for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2023?

Group A: Australia, Argentina, France, South Africa

Group B: Belgium, Germany, South Korea, Japan

Group C: Netherlands, New Zealand, Malaysia, Chile

Group D: India, England, Spain, Wales

Where to watch a live stream of the Hockey World Cup 2023? (Live Streaming)

In India, all Hockey World Cup 2023 matches will be broadcasted live on TV channels— Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2, and Star Sports Select 2 HD. Fans can also watch the live streaming of all matches on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Where Australia vs Spain quarter-final will be held for the Hockey World Cup 2023 match? (Venue)

The Australians will clash with the Spaniards at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

When will Australia vs Spain quarter-final Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match be held? (Date)

Australia vs Spain Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match will take place on Tuesday evening, 24 January.

At what time will Australia vs Spain quarter-final Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match kickoff? (TIME)

Australia vs Spain Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match will get underway at 4:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Australia vs Spain quarter-final Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match?

Australia vs Spain Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 face-off broadcast will be on the Sports Select 2 SC and HD channels.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Australia vs Spain quarter-final Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match?