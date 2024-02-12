AUS vs WI 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch Australia vs West Indies 3rd T20I LIVE in India

AUS vs WI 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Australia and West Indies will clash in the third and final T20I of the series in Perth on Tuesday (Feb 13).

Australia dominated the second T20I game against West Indies at the Adelaide Oval, securing an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. The hosts have been playing remarkably well. They are looking to achieve a whitewash in Perth.

During the match, Australia batted first, and Glenn Maxwell played an outstanding knock, smashing 120* runs off just 55 balls with 12 boundaries and eight maximums. Tim David also contributed well, scoring 31* off 14 balls.

West Indies struggled to keep up with the required run rate. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Rovman Powell scored a quickfire 63 off 36 balls. Moreover, Andre Russell added 37 runs while Jason Holder played a cameo of 28*. However, the Windies fell short by 34 runs.

It was an impressive all-around performance from the Australians to secure a 2-0 lead in the three-match series. West Indies have to improve their game significantly to avoid a clean sweep.

AUS vs WI 3rd T20I Live Streaming Details

Here's everything you need to know about the live streaming details for the AUS vs WI 3rd T20I.

When is the Australia vs West Indies 3rd T20I?

The Australia vs West Indies 3rd T20I is on Tuesday (Feb 13).

What time will the Australia vs West Indies 3rd T20I start?

The Australia vs West Indies 3rd T20I will begin at 01:30 pm IST on Tuesday (Feb 13).

Where is the Australia vs West Indies 3rd T20I being played?

Perth Stadium in Perth, Australia, will host the Australia vs West Indies 3rd T20I.

Where can I watch the Australia vs West Indies 3rd T20I on TV?

The live telecast of the Australia vs West Indies 3rd T20I will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the Australia vs West Indies 3rd T20I live online in India?

Disney+Hotstar will broadcast the Australia vs West Indies 3rd T20I in India.

Australia vs West Indies 3rd T20I Probable Playing XI

Australia

David Warner, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson, Jason Behrendorff, Josh Hazlewood/Sean Abbott

West Indies

Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shai Hope/Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph.