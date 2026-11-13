/AUS vs ENG, 1st ODI: Marsh, Beardman star as Australia beat England by seven wickets

A historic six-wicket haul from Mahli Beardman and a quickfire half-century from captain Mitchell Marsh powered Australia to a seven-wicket win over England in the first ODI in Perth on Friday (Nov 13). The 21-year-old debutant made a memorable start to his international career, taking 6/24 and helping Australia dismiss England for just 131 runs. He also became only the second Australian men’s cricketer to take five or more wickets on his ODI debut, joining Tony Dodemaide, who achieved the feat 38 years ago.

The young pacer made an immediate impact on the fast Perth pitch, dismissing England captain Harry Brook (1) before sending former skipper Joe Root (17) back to the pavilion, reducing England to 55/4 after 14 overs.

He further continued his impressive spell by removing Jordan Cox (2), Sam Curran (0), Liam Dawson (0) and Jofra Archer (11) to complete his six-wicket haul.

Tom Banton (25), Will Jacks (25) and Gus Atkinson (29 not out) were the only England batters to score more than 20 runs.



In reply, Australia lost Travis Head for a golden duck, with Atkinson providing the breakthrough. However, Marsh took charge with a quick 50 off just 30 balls, hitting four boundaries and four sixes. He also shared a 61-run partnership with Cooper Connolly, who scored 27.

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Josh Inglis (23 not out) and Matt Renshaw (26 not out) then guided Australia to the target in just 23.3 overs.