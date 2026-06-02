/Auqib Nabi added to India squad as backup for one-off Test vs Afghanistan

Amid criticism over his exclusion from India’s squad for the upcoming one-off Test against Afghanistan, Jammu and Kashmir fast bowler Auqib Nabi is reportedly set to join the team as a net bowler. The right-arm pacer enjoyed a remarkable 2025-26 domestic season, playing an important role in Jammu and Kashmir’s historic maiden Ranji Trophy triumph as the tournament’s highest wicket-taker. Nabi has claimed 156 wickets in 41 first-class matches at an impressive average of 18.37. During the recently concluded Ranji Trophy campaign, he produced outstanding numbers, taking 60 wickets at an average of 12.57, including seven five-wicket hauls.

According to reports, Nabi is one of six bowlers who will assist the Indian team during practice sessions ahead of the Test.

“Yes Auqib Nabi has been asked to join the India nets. It is not just Auqib but there are six others, who have also been called to join the India nets. Due to extreme weather conditions, the two premier fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna can’t go flat out in the nets after a gruelling three games in seven days with travel. The batters would need adequate practice," a BCCI source was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

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Despite his exceptional performances, the 29-year-old was overlooked for the 15-member Test squad, instead, the selection panel, led by Ajit Agarkar, handed a first national call-up to Punjab seamer Gurnoor Brar.

Addressing Nabi’s omission, Agarkar acknowledged that the pacer was seriously considered but explained that team balance and Indian conditions limited the number of fast bowlers selected.

“Auqib Nabi, of course, is someone who has had a great season, not just now but last season as well," Agarkar said. “There’s always a chat around that, but you don’t necessarily pick a lot of seamers when you pick a Test team in India. He was close, but at this point we have gone with the three that we have picked. But there was certainly a chat around that. There is no doubt that he has had some incredible performances for Jammu and Kashmir."

UP leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari, who represents Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, has also been asked to bowl in the nets as Afghanistan are expected to field several wrist-spinners.