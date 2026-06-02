/Indonesia Open 2026: PV Sindhu advances to Round of 16, Srikanth, Malvika exit

India’s campaign at the Indonesia Open 2026 began on a mixed note on Tuesday (Jun 2), as two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu advanced to the second round, while former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth exited the tournament in the opening round. Sindhu overcame a strong challenge from Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand, securing a 25-23, 21-16 victory in the women’s singles Round of 32. The contest lasted 51 minutes, with the Indian star relying on her aggressive style of play to clinch a tightly contested first game before taking control of the second and sealing the match in straight games.

The former world champion is now expected to face reigning Olympic champion and world No. 1 An Se-young in the next round. Sindhu had lost to the South Korean in the quarterfinals of last week’s Singapore Open and is yet to register a win against her in nine meetings.

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In the men’s singles, Srikanth’s campaign ended early after he went down 19-21, 15-21 to Japan’s Yushi Tanaka. There was further disappointment for India as Malvika Bansod outclassed in the first round, suffering a one-sided 12-21, 10-21 defeat to seventh seed Pornpawee Chochuwong.

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On the positive side, the men’s doubles duo of Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun advanced to the second round with a commanding 21-18, 21-10 win over the higher-ranked Malaysian pair of Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub and Tan Wee Kiong.