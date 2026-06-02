/Team India's schedule after IPL 2026: Complete list of matches, dates and venues

Shortly after the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) concludes, India’s international cricket calendar will resume with a lone Test against Afghanistan in New Chandigarh on June 6. Led by Shubman Gill, who recently guided Gujarat Titans to the IPL final, the squad includes key red-ball players such as KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Siraj, all set to return to the longer format.
Following the Test, India will shift focus to preparations for next year’s World Cup with a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan. The series will also see the return of senior players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to international cricket, having already retired from Tests and T20Is.
Meanwhile, India A team, under Tilak Varma’s leadership, will compete in a tri-series against Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A from Jun 9 to 21. The squad blends youth and experience, featuring IPL 2026 Orange Cap winner Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ruturaj Gaikwad and attacking openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya.
The seven-match tournament in Sri Lanka is expected to serve as a key platform for emerging players aiming to push for selection in India’s ODI setup ahead of the global event.
India’s packed schedule continues with two T20Is in Ireland, followed by a tour of England featuring five T20Is and three ODIs from Jul 1 to 19.
Trending Stories
Later in 2026, India are scheduled to tour Zimbabwe for three T20Is, host the West Indies for three ODIs and five T20Is and conclude the year at home with white-ball series against Sri Lanka comprising three ODIs and three T20Is in December.
Afghanistan tour of India 2026
- Only Test: Jun 6 to 10 - New Chandigarh
- 1st ODI: Jun 13 - Dharamsala
- 2nd ODI: Jun 17 - Lucknow
- 3rd ODI: Jun 20 - Chennai
A-Team Tri-Series (IND-A, AFG-A & SL-A)
- 1st match: Jun 9 - Sri Lanka A vs India A - Dambulla
- 2nd match: Jun 11 - Afghanistan A vs India A - Dambulla
- 4th match: Jun 15 - Sri Lanka A vs India A - Dambulla
- 5th match: Jun 17 - Afghanistan A vs India A - Dambulla
- Final: Jun 21 - Dambulla
India tour of Ireland 2026
- 1st T20I: Jun 26 - Belfast
- 2nd T20I: Jun 28 - Belfast
India tour of England 2026
- 1st T20I: Jul 1 - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd T20I: Jul 4 - Manchester
- 3rd T20I: Jul 7 - Nottingham
- 4th T20I: Jul 9 - Bristol
- 5th T20I: Jul 11 - Southampton
- 1st ODI: Jul 14 - Birmingham
- 2nd ODI: Jul 16 - Cardiff
- 3rd ODI: Jul 19 - Lord’s