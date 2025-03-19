Atlanta Hawks star Dyson Daniels has rewritten National Basketball Association (NBA) record books after he recorded his latest steal in the 134-102 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday (Mar 18). The latest feat sees him become the man with the highest steals in a season in the last 15 years with 194, surpassing Chris Paul who would go on to record 216 in the 2008-09 season. This also means he averages three steals per match, the most by any player. With 13 games of the NBA regular season and Playoffs to follow he is likely to achieve more.

Dyson Daniels rewrites record books

Playing for the Hawks against Hornets, Daniels started his day with 191 steals to his name before the defender added three more to his tally. The dominating win also saw the Hawks take another step towards the playoffs of the NBA 2024-25 season. However, it is unlikely that Daniels will break the all time record of Alvin Robertson who stands with 301 steals in a season when he recorded the feat in 1985-86 campaign.

Most steals in Single

1. Alvin Robertson - 301 steals in 1985-86

2. Don Buse - 281 steals in 1976-77

3. Michael Ray Richardson - 265 steals in 1979-80

4. John Stockton - 263 steals in 1988-89

5. Slick Watts - 261 steals in 1975-76

85. Dyson Daniels - 194* steals in 2024-25

When it comes to the average steals, Daniels leads the chart in a big way as he averages 3 per game. His nearest competitor is Kris Dunn of the Los Angeles Lakers as he comes with stats of 1.8 per game. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokić are also on 1.8 steals per game, keeping them at an arm’s length from Daniels.

Steals Per Game in NBA 2024-25 season

1. Dyson Daniels (ATL) - 3.0

2. Kris Dunn (LAC) - 1.8

3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC) - 1.8

4. Nikola Jokić (DEN) - 1.8

5. Tyrese Maxey (PHI) - 1.8