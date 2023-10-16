Asian Games champion Avinash Sable targets more success in future, says 'Olympic medal remains my target'

India’s Asian Games gold boy Avinash Sable opened up on his recent success after he successfully grabbed gold of two medals in Hangzhou. Avinash won the gold medal in 3000m steeplechase as India crossed the 100-medal benchmark for the first time in the Games history. He also won a silver medal in the 5000m to add icing to the cake. Avinash clocked 8:19:50s to win the gold medal and also broke the national record for India. However, the star athlete’s next target remains the Olympics where he targets at least a medal for India.

Avinash targets Olympic glory

“To win the Olympic medal will always remain my goal but for now, I want to live with the Asian Games' success. I was tough going in 2018 when I missed out on the qualification through injury, but this time I have left no stone unturned to get the job done. I had been preparing for this for quite a time now knowing that I did not have the best runs during the Tokyo Games. The silver in Birmingham Commonwealth Games was also a big part of my motivation as I wanted to upgrade my medal colour,” Avinash said while speaking to the press as he attended the Fast&Up’s conclave in Delhi on Monday (Oct 16).

Avinash had an amazing run in the Asian Games having missed out on the top prize at the Commonwealth Games. His current aim is to focus on the next few months where he can find the missing piece in the puzzle to go all the way in the Paris Olympics.

“Yes, I know it is tough for me to win at the Olympics with the current time record I possess, but I am prepared to give it all in for the upcoming 9-10 months before we reach Paris. My coaches and my team will play a big role in me getting to the success, but I know if I can improve on my current performance our nation could add another medal at the Olympics in the Athletics department,” Avinash added.

The program also Rutuja Bhosale (gold medal in mixed doubles) and Srihari Natraj (swimmer) reflecting on their journeys at the Asian Games. Rutuja won gold alongside Rohan Bopanna in the mixed doubles event as India surpassed the 100-medal tally at the Asian Games. The program was addressed by Vijayaraghavan Venugopal, Co-Founder & CEO of Fast&Up.

