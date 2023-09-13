Asia Cup: Sri Lanka spinner Dunith Wellalage opens up on his Player of the Match performance vs India

Sri Lanka spinner Dunith Wellalage delivered one of the most memorable performances of the Asia Cup 2023 on September 12 against India. The left-arm bowler not only took a five-wicket haul but also scored 42 not out to give India a scare during the chase as well. The spinner also got the well-deserved Player of the Match award for his performance.

Wellalage, who took the wickets of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya, called Kohli the number-one batsman and said he was happy to dismiss both Kohli and Rohit.

“For me, Virat Kohli is the No. 1 batsman. I am very happy to have got those two (Kohli and Rohit) big wickets. I trust my basics, and trust myself,” said Wellalage at the post-match press conference.

Speaking on his strategy during the game, he said: "The batters were set and India had got off to a fabulous start. I just tried to bowl wicket to wicket. Once we got those three wickets in three overs, we were able to put India under pressure.

“There was turn and when you put the ball in the right area, you could unsettle the batsmen. But I would have been happier with a win,” said Wellalage.

Chasing 214, Sri Lanka were six down for 99 before Wellalage shared a crucial 63-run partnership with Dhananjaya de Silva to revive Lankan fans' hope. While the dream of a win couldn't materialize, the partnership did give Idia a scare.

“I just tried to support him (de Silva). We didn’t want to take any risks. His plan was to try and get closer to India’s total,” Wellalage said.

Sri Lanka will now be playing against Pakistan on September 14 in a virtual semi-final for a place in the title clash against India and Wellalage is hopeful of a Lankan win.

“We have played four matches so far and we are happy that we have won three of them. The larger picture is that we have got one more game remaining.

“We still have a chance to make it to the finals, and hopefully we will pull it off,” he added.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE