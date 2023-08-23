Asia Cup: Sourav Ganguly says India 'can't get better bowlers' than those named in squad

India's squad for upcoming Asia Cup has gotten much attention for a few players who were selected despite coming from huge injury layoffs. The result of selecting returning players namely Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul meant some fringe players, such as Sanju Samson were sidelined. The team, however, boasts good bowling attack and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly has termed it the best.

“It’s a very strong team. Bumrah is back, which makes the team even stronger. The bowling attack is very good – Shami, Bumrah, Siraj. You can’t get a better fast bowling attack,” Ganguly said in an interaction with Star Sports.

Speaking about spin options, even though leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's exclusion caused a furore among fans and former cricketers, Ganguly termed the squad capable of winning not only Asia Cup but the upcoming World Cup as well.

“And the spin, Jadeja, the wrist spinner (Kuldeep Yadav). Top batters. India is a fantastic side, who just have to turn up and play good, determined cricket during the Asia Cup and the World Cup,” he added.

The regional tournament - which is being played in 50-over format this year as a precursor to the ODI World Cup, will start August 30. India will play their first match against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2 in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

After the Asia Cup, the teams world wide will gather in India for the ODI World Cup which is scheduled from October 5 to November 19. The Indian team selected for the Asia Cup is expected to be more or less same for the ODI World Cup as well.

Meanwhile, former India chief selector Kris Srikkanth has slammed the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee for going ahead with Rahul despite questions about his fitness.

Agarkar and captain Rohit Sharma, while addressing the media, made it clear that he has a niggle but there is nothing serious with regard to the keeper-batter's fitness.

