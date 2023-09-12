Asia Cup: Pakistan coach GRATEFUL for drubbing by India in Super Four clash

Pakistan coach Grant Bradburn is 'grateful' for the drubbing handed to them by India in Super Four clash of the Asia Cup 2023. It was Pakistan's biggest loss in terms of runs in ODIs against India as they lost the game by 228 runs while chasing 356.

"My gut feeling is that we are grateful for the gift that has been this last two days," Bradburn told reporters after the match.

"We don't get to play some of the best players in the world very often," he added. "We haven't lost a game of cricket for the last three months, so it's a timely reminder that we need to turn up every day, put in our best on the park, and it's actually a gift in the last two days we haven't done that."

The game was extended into the reserve day after rain interruption and Pakistan looked lost in all departments to which Bradburn agrees.

"We lost at all facets of the game," Bradburn said. "No excuses, we weren't good enough in the last two days."

India, thanks to skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's fifties, had a great platform for other batters. After ending the first day on 147/2 in 24.1 overs, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul both hit sensational centuries on the reserve day as India piled on 356/2 in 50 overs.

Pakistan were never in the hunt as they kept losing wickets in regular interval, eventually folding down for a paltry 128. Kuldeep Yadav was India's ace bowler, picking up a five-for to help pack things quickly.

Apart from losing, Pakistan had more to worry about as their two premium pace bowlers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah didn't bat due to niggles. The duo is now doubtful for the remainder of the Asia Cup but the PCB insist the injuries are not serious in nature.

