Asia Cup: Mohammed Siraj takes four wickets in over, five-for in 16 balls vs Sri Lanka in final - WATCH

India bowler Mohammed Siraj put on a sensational display of bowling in the Asia Cup 2023 final against Sri Lanka on Friday, September 17, taking four wickets in an over. Siraj is the first Indian bowler to take four wickets in one over of an ODI game. The match started a bit late due to rain delay but once it did, Siraj made sure that India come on top.

Siraj bowled his first over a maiden but ripped apart Sri Lanka's top-order in his next and innings' fourth over. By the time Siraj was done bowling his second over, half of Lankan side was back in pavilion for a mere 12 runs.

The decision to bat first after winning the toss clearly didn't do the host any good as they lost the first on the third ball of the innings to Jasprit Bumrah. But it was Siraj's second over of the spell which wreaked the real havoc. Here's how the over went:

3.1: WICKET! Siraj bowls a length ball outside off to Pathum Nissanka who hit it directly to Ravindra Jadeja's throat at point.

3.2: Siraj to Sadeera Samarawickrama, no run.

3.3: WICKET! Siraj bowls another length ball which comes in and traps Sadeera LBW. The umpire gave it out immediately but the batsman reviewed it only to burn the review.

3.4: WICKET! Siraj bowls a full ball around off and Aslanka chips it in the air where Ishan takes a comfortable catch at covers.

3.5: Four. First runs off Siraj's bowling and he runs towards the boundary and Kohli can't keep calm in slips.

3.6: WICKET! Siraj bowls a fuller ball outside off and De Silva trying to work it on leg side misses it. The ball goes straight and uproots off stump!

W . W W 4 W! 🥵

Is there any stopping @mdsirajofficial?! 🤯



The #TeamIndia bowlers are breathing 🔥

4️⃣ wickets in the over! A comeback on the cards for #SriLanka?



This was not the end of trouble for Sri Lanka as the bowler returned in his next over to complete a five-for in just 16 deliveries. He eventually finished with figures of 6/21 in seven overs as Sri Lanka were all-out for 50 in 15.2 overs. Apart from him, Hardik Pandya also took three wickets for three runs in 2.2 overs and Bumrah took 1/23 in five.

For Sri Lanka, Kusal Mendis top scored with 17 runs while Dushan Hemantha scored 13. No other batsman apart from these two could reach in double figures.

