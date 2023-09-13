Asia Cup: Harbhajan Singh in awe of KL Rahul after stellar form, says 'he is scoring runs in sublime fashion'

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has heaped praise on KL Rahul as he continues to impress in the ongoing Asian Cup 2023. Rahul, who returned to the Indian team after a period out with thigh injury slammed a hundred against Pakistan on Monday while he scored 39 against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. His batting form ahead of the ODI World Cup will be a big bonus for the Indian team while he also contributed keeping the gloves.

KL Rahul in sublime form

“Ishan Kishan's partnership with KL Rahul was crucial. I hope I don't jinx it, but KL Rahul is playing really well. I hope he does not get injured or something. He is scoring runs in a sublime fashion and it did not look like he was playing on the same pitch as the other batters,” Harbhajan said on his Youtube channel.

The talisman from Karnataka had initially spent time in India and did not travel with the Indian team for the group stages of the Asia Cup. His arrival though was a welcome addition into the team for the Super Four stage as India beat arch-rivals Pakistan by 228 runs. He along with Virat Kohli put on a record stand of 233 runs for the third wicket against Pakistan.

Harbhajan also had praise for Rohit as he amassed his third consecutive fifty at the Asia Cup 2023. So far he has scored 183 runs in three innings at the continental showpiece with scores of 74*, 56 and 53.

“Rohit Sharma played brilliantly on a sluggish surface and looks in excellent touch ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup. He played well against Pakistan and now against Sri Lanka as well,” Harbhajan added.

India will now hope to carry momentum in the final of the Asia Cup having sealed qualification after the 41-run win against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. India will play the winner of Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Sunday’s final with Australia awaiting in the three-match ODI series post Asia Cup.

The Men in Blue are eyeing their third ODI World Cup in coming November with them staring their journey against Australia on Sunday, October 8 in Chennai.

