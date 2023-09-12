Asia Cup: Dunith Wellalage creates history for Sri Lanka with five-for against India in Super Four clash

Sri Lanka spinner Dunith Wellalage created history in Super Four clash on September 12 against India in Asia Cup by becoming the youngest Sri Lankan to take a five-wicket haul. Wellalage was the the chief architect of India's batting collapse which started in his first over and innings' 12th when he dismissed Shubman Gill with a peach.

After Gill, Wellalage dismissed big fish Virat Kohli before claiming wickets of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya as well. He finished with the figures of 5/40 in 10 overs and became youngest bowler to take five-for for Sri Lanka at the age of 20-year 246 days. Charitha Buddhika had held the record being youngest to claim a five-for for the island nation at the age of 21-year 65 days.

Also Read: Pakistan coach GRATEFUL for drubbing by India in Super Four clash

Earlier, India had won the toss and decided to bat first. Beaming with confidence after a thumping win against Pakistan a day prior, Indian openers started cautiously for first five overs before letting loose. India were 65/0 in 10 overs but soon fell three down for 91.

Rahul and Ishan Kishan did add 63 runs for the fourth wicket but Wellalage struck once again to dismiss Rahul. The collapse started soon afterward as India were reduced to 197/9 in 47 overs before the rain arrived. India's batting lasted only a bit after the game restarted as they were folded for 213 runs.

For Sri Lanka, Charith Asalanka also took four wickets while skipper Dasun Shanaka chipped with one apart from Wellalage masterclass. For India, Rohit Sharma scored 53 runs while Rahul and Kishan contributed 39 and 33, respectively.

This is the third consecutive day India are playing cricket after their last game against Pakistan went into reserve day and got finished on Monday instead of Sunday. India had won the game emphatically by 228 runs after scoring 356/2 in their 50 overs and bowling out Pakistan for just 128.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE