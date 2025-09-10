/Asia Cup 2025, Match 1: Omarzai, Sediqullah Atal star in Afghanistan's statement win over Hong Kong

AFG vs HKC – HIGHLIGHTS



Afghanistan defeated Hong Kong in their tournament opener by 94 runs, pocketing crucial points in the Asia Cup 2025. Batting first in Abu Dhabi, Afghanistan scored a match-winning 188 for six in 20 overs, thanks to fifties from opener Sediqullah Atal (73*), with all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai smashing a quickfire inside 20 balls. Even though only three Afghan players entered the double digits, scoring nearly 190 put them in the driver’s seat.

Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi produced a wicket in the first over, only for his fellow seamers and spin trio to come and break into Hong Kong’s batting order. Their premier batter, Babar Hayat, did play some stunning shots, but they were never enough to help his team stay ahead at any point in this contest.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Almost all Afghan bowlers, barring teenager Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, returned with a wicket each, with two seamers, Farooqi and Gulbadin Naib, picking two each.

Scorecard

AFGHANISTAN (188/6 in 20 overs) HONG KONG Sediqullah Atal (73* off 52 balls) Kinchit Shah (2/24) Azmatullah Omarzai (53 off 21 balls) Ayush Shukla (2/54) Mohammad Nabi (33 runs off 26 balls) Eshan Khan (1/28)

HONG KONG (94/9 in 20 overs) AFGHANISTAN Babar Hayat (39 off 43 balls) Gulbadin Naib (2/8) Yashim Murtaza (16 off 26) Fazalhaq Farooqi (2/16)

Top Performances

Azmatullah Omarzai was perhaps the top performer for Afghanistan. Having scored a brilliant quick-fire fifty (53 off 21 balls) in the first innings, he returned with a wicket in the second innings, helping his team stay ahead in their tournament opener. Apart from him, opener Sediqullah Atal shone with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 73 off 52 balls.

With the ball in hand, seamers Faroorqi and Gulbadin Naib picked two wickets each, dominating Hong Kong from the ball one.

Best Moments