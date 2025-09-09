/2025 Asia Cup: Lack of interest or anger? India vs Pakistan game tickets not sold out yet

In a shocking development coming out of the ongoing 2025 Asia Cup, the tickets for the marquee India vs Pakistan game, scheduled for Sunday (Sep 14) in Dubai, are not sold out yet. With less than a week to go for the blockbuster clash, tickets for this high-octane tie are still available, leaving the organisers worried about its hype. Given how fans travel just for this heavyweight clash and people have been willing to splurge countless amounts of money, not showing interest for whatsoever reason, with prices of the premium tickets soaring more than INR 2.5 lakhs for two seats, tells a different story.

Meanwhile, the recent series of events (between India and Pakistan) could have also affected it. After the Pahalgam terror attack in India’s Kashmir on April 22, where four Pakistani-based terrorists killed 26 innocent lives, all in broad daylight, India retaliated with ‘Operation Sindoor’ a fortnight later in a precise and streamlined air strike on terror camps across PoK and Pakistan, escalating cross-border tensions.

With plenty being said and done on the diplomatic front since, the two cricketing boards (BCCI and the PCB) agreed to play against each other in the 2025 Asia Cup. Placed in Group A, the two will face off in a group match first, with the chances of them meeting again at a later stage also looming.



However, at the pre-tournament presser on Tuesday, the organisers carefully arranged the seating, ensuring the Indian and Pakistani captains did not sit together. By making Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan sit between them, they avoided a direct proximity of the two captains while maintaining a composed atmosphere.

Ticket prices soar



A Times of India (TOI) report suggests that a pair of seats in the VIP Suits East (on viagogo and platinumlist) is listed at a staggering INR 257,815, with that package including aisle seating, unlimited food and drinks, a parking pass, VIP club/lounge access, and private entrance and restrooms. On the other hand, a pair of seats at the Royal Box would cost INR 230,700, while the Sky Box East is priced at INR 167,851.

