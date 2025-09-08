/Asia Cup 2025: From Harbhajan's six off Amir to Afridi's twin sixes - top 5 India vs Pak classics

India and Pakistan matches have always been the high-octane contests with energy oozing from all parts of grounds including beyond the boundaries. And when the matches get thrilling or interesting, the just become the pinnacle of sports at least for cricket fans. With Asia Cup starting Tuesday (Sep 9), India and Pakistan can play as many three times - once in group stage which is a surety, once in Super Four stage if both teams make it to that - a very high possibility and once in final - if all the stars align. Nonetheless, below are some of the most thrilling India vs Pakistan from previous editions of Asia Cup

Harbhajan's winning six off Amir in 2010

India vs Pak, Asia Cup 2010: Pakistan had batted first and scored 267 in 50 overs. India were in full control at 180/2 in 36th over before the match took a turn for thrill. India lost four more wickets till 49th over and needed seven runs off the final six balls. Mohammad Amir conceded one off first ball and Suresh Raina was off strike. Harbhajan tried to give Raina strike on the second ball but Raina was ran out. Praveen Kumar then scored three runs off next two balls and Bhajji was on strike. With three runs needed on last two balls, Bhajji smoked a six off the fifth ball to take India home.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Virat Kohli's 183 in 2012

India vs Pak, Asia Cup 2012: Pakistan again batted first and scored a healthy total of 329/6 in 50 overs. In reply, India lost Gautam Gambhir in the first over but Virat Kohli first added 133 runs with Sachin Tendulkar for second wicket and then 172 runs with Rohit Sharma for the third wicket as India chased the target with with 13 balls and six wickets in hand. Kohli scored 183 - his highest score in ODIs till date.

Boom Boom Afridi wins it for Pakistan in 2014

India vs Pak, Asia Cup 2014: Shahid Afridi rarely reached his potential with the bat but on his days he was unstoppable and one such day was in Asia Cup 2014. Chasing a modest 246, Pakistan botched the innings and needed 10 off last six balls. Ashwin bowled the last over and took a wicket first ball. Junaid Khan then gave the strike to Afridi who hit two sixes off next two balls to take Pakistan home in a thriller.

Low scoring Mirpur classic in 2016

India vs Pak, Asia Cup 2016: Pakistan were bowled out for a paltry 83 and India were strong favorites. India, however, lost three wickets for eight runs including two in the first over and Pak were back on top. Kohli then scored 49 and Yuvraj Singh managed 14 off 32 balls to take India home by five wickets in low-scoring thriller.

Rohit-Dhawan dismantle Pakistan in 2018