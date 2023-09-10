Asia Cup 2023: KL Rahul ready for Pakistan clash in Super Four stage, says 'I'm confident about myself'

India‘s batting sensation KL Rahul is all ready for the upcoming Asia Cup clash against Pakistan as the Men in Blue prepare for the high-voltage encounter. Rahul, having missed the group stage of the Asia Cup is in line to take a position in the middle-order for the Super Four clash. India will start their Super Four campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, September 10 at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo where Rahul is expected to make his comeback.

Rahul happy to be back in team

“I'm happy to come back into the team and get back the rhythm of being in the middle, playing 100 overs, keeping for 50 overs. I’m fighting for as long as I need to, just getting back that adrenaline of being back on the cricket field. We're playing the best tournaments outside of the World Cup. We're playing some quality teams in the next week, 10 days. So I'm very excited about that. I've prepared really well. I'm confident about myself,” Rahul said on BCCI.TV.

This will be the 31-year-old’s first match for Team India since March having missed the West Indies and Ireland tour. He was also not available for the final phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) where Krunal Pandya deputised for him. Rahul’s availability will be a big boost for India but raising question marks on who will come in the Playing XI.

Shreyas Iyer to sit out?

Rahul’s inclusion in the team could likely give a good headache to the team management as one of Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan could make way. Considering Ishan’s form in recent times, he is unlikely to be dropped having scored four consecutive fifties when has taken to the field in the ODI format recently. On the flip side, the likes of skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shubman Gill remain the first names on the sheet.

Rahul will have to take advantage of the situation with competition for places as Suryakumar Yadav is also waiting in the wings. Rahul’s wicketkeeping ability will also be under scanner as he tries to force his way into the team.

