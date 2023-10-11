Ashwin will fight till the last delivery: Tendulkar lauds star player's attitude and approach towards game

R Ashwin was added to India's CWC 2023 squad at the last moment following Axar Patel's injury. With Axar ruled out, India named Ashwin in the final 15 and the veteran spinner also got a look-in in India's opening game versus Australia in Chennai. The 37-year-old returned with 1 for 34 and has now been lauded by Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar.

Tendulkar hailed Ashwin as an experienced campaigner and referred to him as someone who never gives up easily. In addition, the former cricketer said that the off-spinner's attitude and approach towards the game is magnificent.

'I've always liked R Ashwin....'

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Tendulkar said, "He is an experienced campaigner and someone who will fight till the last delivery. I know it. He would never be out of the game. His attitude, His approach towards the game is magnificent. I've always liked Ashwin as a bowler and a handy batsman."

After starring in India's six-wicket win over Australia, Ashwin has been dropped from the playing XI as Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue have locked horns with Afghanistan in match 9 of the home ODI World Cup at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. After missing out on this game, Ashwin will be eager to get a chance in the upcoming India-Pakistan face-off at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad on Saturday (Oct 14).

