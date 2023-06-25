Ashes: 'It was a very difficult period to get through: Steve Smith recalls 'painful' Lord's memory from 2019

For anyone with a beating heart to watch Steve Smith getting floored after being hit in the back of the head off Jofra Archer’s bouncer was a terrible sight. Imagine how painful it must be for Smith. Upon returning to the Mecca of Cricket – the Lord’s, for the first time since the 2019 Ashes Test, Smith recalls the incident wherein he got ruled out of the game due to concussion.

Smith was in tremendous form and was up against a bowler with raw pace – Jofra Archer. While batting on 80, Smith got hit on his arm off Archer’s steamy bouncer before one that hit the back of his head floored him. It was at that moment when everything inside that stadium stopped.

With team doctors running onto the field, Smith was down and was taken off immediately. Though he returned after the fall of the next wicket, following smashing Chris Woakes for a boundary, Smith got out LBW on 88. He then got ruled out of the game due to a concussion.

As the best Aussie batter returns to the same venue for the second Test of the ongoing Ashes 2023, Smith - in a conversation with the Legend of the Ashes podcast, recalls the horror memory of that incident.

"It was a very difficult period to get through. I caught one on the arm, got away with a few pull shots that are top edge and a couple in the gaps,” Smith said.

Revealing how painful that blow to the back of his head was, Smith said, "And then I copped one in the back of the head, which hurt a fair bit. At that stage, I didn't realise I was getting concussed. I went off and did all the tests, passed all the tests.

Steve added after the adrenalin went out of the system, the aftermaths of that hit struck him as he felt he was a couple of beers down.

"It wasn't until I came back out. Half-an-hour after, when the adrenalin sort of went out of my system, and I started to feel quite groggy - probably like I'd had a dozen beers, to be honest," the right-handed batter added. Blessing in disguise Very few must be aware that incident saw the birth of Marnus Labuschagne in Test cricket, as he made his debut as a substitute of a concussed player – Steve Smith.

Since getting into the Test setup, Marnus emerged as one of the best players in such a short period, and is now ranked number one in Tests.

While Smith, who scored over 700 runs in his previous outing in England, will aim to pile up runs as the second Test begins in three days time.