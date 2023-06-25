Ashes 2023 - 'Marnus, Steve are their best coaches': Oz batting coach on star pair rising from Edgbaston slump

Ranked number one batter in Tests, Marnus Labuschagne has had trouble settling down in four innings so far in the UK – two against India in the WTC Final and then against England in the first Ashes Test in Edgbaston. While star batter Steve Smith pounced on his chance against India, scoring his maiden WTC Final hundred in the first innings, he looked out of rhythm against England. After winning the first Test by a narrow margin of two wickets, the Australian pair will aim for a better outing at Lord’s.

Marnus got out on a golden duck in the first innings to Stuart Broad, with the seamer repealing rewards for perfectly executing his new out swinger that he was working on, especially for Marnus and Smith. While in the second innings, he got out in the same fashion, Australia’s batting coach Michael Di Venuto said these kinds of dismissals surprised them too but backed the right-hander to work on this and come on the top in the second Test, which begins on Wednesday, June 28.

Di Venuto said players like Marnus and Smith are their best coaches, and with them being good problem-solvers too, there is nothing much to read between the lines as both are likely to hit top form soon in the ongoing Ashes.

"Marnus is always working on his game," Australia’s batting coach said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. "You have all seen him train before; he is meticulous in how he goes about his preparation. He is always fidgeting around with different things technically. That is all pretty normal for Marn.

"Marn is his best coach. The same as Smudge [Smith]. They are their own best coaches. They are great problem solvers, and that is why they have been such great players for Australia for a period of time," he added.

Marnus’ injury scare and Broad’s legacy

Ahead of the start of the second Test, Marnus suffered a blow on his index finger of the right hand while facing throwdowns on Saturday. Though he stayed down and later was checked by the team doctor, Marnus resumed training shortly.

"He's got a finger that has copped a couple of knocks. I think he just got another one," di Venuto said.

While talking about Broad, who turned 37 on Saturday, June 24, Di Venuto said praised his tactics against two best batters in this format. He added, with more than 600 wickets, Broad knows how to get rid of top batters.

"He is a quality bowler and has been for a long time," he said. "You expect bowlers to think up plans and come up with different tactics to what they have in the past. It's no different to any other series at the moment." D'Costa added, "He's got nearly 600 wickets…should be no surprise he's got out the best batsmen in the world several times. And there have been times when Marnus has dominated him."