Ashes 2023: Lion-hearted Starc will be ready to bowl despite shoulder injury scare, reveals Daniel Vettori

Ashes is on the line, and Australia’s Mitchell Starc is not ready to drop the guard when his team needs him the most. Having suffered a nasty-looking blow to his shoulder while fielding during day two of the Manchester Test, Starc will continue to bowl on day three, per the team’s assistant coach Daniel Vettori. With England leading by 67 runs after stumps on day two, Vettori feels Starc is ready to fire and bring Australia back into the game despite an injury scare.

After helping Australia fight a little with the bat in hand, scoring an unbeaten 36 in the first innings, the veteran seamer picked Ben Duckett’s wicket inside the first five overs. The left-armer also troubled Moeen Ali and Zak Crawley with steamy bouncers and inswingers but didn’t participate much following the shoulder bump.

Also, Starc expressed discomfort in his leg earlier, keeping the Australian camp and fans on their toes. Speaking in detail about his suspected injury scares, Vettori said while his leg looks fine, Starc still has to be careful with his shoulder. However, he remained adamant about Starc’s availability on day three of the fourth Ashes Test.

"I think the leg is good, no issues there," Daniel Vettori, Australia's assistant coach, said. "The shoulder, we saw what happened in the field, he's currently got some ice on it, and we're pretty confident it will be right tomorrow.

"He's one of those guys who doesn't like to spend too long off the park. But he got straight into a hot spot, and three balls in a row came to him in the field, and he didn't quite feel comfortable throwing it. I haven't actually spoken to him, but that's what it looked [like]. We're all pretty confident he can bounce back tomorrow,” Vettori added.

Vettori optimistic about Australia’s chances in fourth Test

After conceding at a run-a-ball during day two of the Manchester Test, Australia found themselves in a spot of bother, with Zak Crawley and Joe Root piling runs at will. Though both are back in the hut, Australia still has to dismiss captain Ben Stokes, Harry Brook and keeper-batter Jonny Bairstow.

Vettori, however, feels Australia can still make a comeback in the game, but for that, they have to bat exceptionally well in the third innings – which, to him, will make or break this Test for the touring side.

"It all leads to batting exceptionally well in the third innings, that's what will set up the rest of the game as well as how well we bowl tomorrow," he said.

"We won't have a chance to have a say on the result unless we do the next day well. England are in control, but if we can come in and get those final wickets for as few runs [as possible], then it sets up for that final innings and the weather may play a part in that," Vettori added.