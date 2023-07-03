Ashes 2023: Ex-Australia captain hails Alex Carey for Jonny Bairstow’s wicket



The second Ashes Test match may have come to an end but the opinions around Ben Stokes’s brilliant performance and Jonny Bairstow’s controversial dismissal does not seem to end any time soon. Several current and former cricketers have voiced their opinions on Bairstow’s wicket. The latest addition to this list is former Australian captain Mark Taylor. The ex-cricketer did not only agree with Alex Carey’s stumping but also hailed the wicketkeeper for his contribution to his side. Jonny Bairstow’s controversial dismissal took place during the final day of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s on Sunday, July 2.

Ashes 2nd Test: Mark Taylor on Alex Carey

Speaking to Channel 9, Mark Taylor said that Alex Carey had a terrific game. “I think he just gets better every time I watch him,” said Taylor. While commenting on Jonny Bairstow’s wicket, Mark Taylor said that with the controversial stumping of Jonny Bairstow, Alex Carey made a vital contribution to his team’s performance. The 58-year-old also credited him for England opener Zak Crawley’s stumping down the leg side. “The stumping to remove (Zak) Crawley in the first innings was crucial, the catch down the leg side today, obviously the controversial stumping of Jonny Bairstow. What he's doing is he's thinking all the time about how he can contribute to Australia's performance,” Mark Taylor told Channel 9.