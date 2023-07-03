Ashes 2023: Nasser Hussain compares Ben Stokes to Vivian Richards

The Ashes have kept everyone hooked to their seats. The second Test between Australia and England at Lord’s was a nail-biting game. Chasing 371 in the fourth innings, England were bowled out for 327 on the final day. However, England captain Ben Stokes had kept everyone's hopes high till he was at the crease. Stokes played a tremendous inning of 155 runs and reached his century with three back-to-back sixes off Cameron Green. While the England skipper may not have been able to take his team on the winning side he has been earning praise for his brilliant knock. The latest addition to this list is former England captain Nasser Hussain.

Nasser Hussain on Ben Stokes

Complimenting Ben Stokes’ innings at the Lord’s, Nasser Hussain said that Vivian Richards is the only cricketer he has seen, who was able to hit the ball into the gap or out of the ground as well as Stokes. “Maybe Viv Richards is the only cricketer I have seen able to hit the ball into the gap or out of the ground as well as Stokes. Greatness is a word we use with Viv. It’s one fitting too for Stokes,” wrote Hussain in his column for the Daily Mail.