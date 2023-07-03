Ashes 2023: Gautam Gambhir slams Australia over Jonny Bairstow's dismissal at Lord’s Test

Australia claimed a 43-run win in the second Ashes Test at Lord’s to lead 2-0 in the five-match series. The enthralling on-field rivalry between England and Australia did amaze cricket fans but the Lord’s Test was not bereft of controversy. The manner in which England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow was dismissed in the second innings on the final day of the Test match triggered a huge debate. Bairstow walked out of his crease before the ball was dead and Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey made full use of the opportunity by producing a direct hit at the striker's end. The third umpire, eventually, adjudged Bairstow to be out. The highly contentious style in which Bairstow was dismissed became a bone of contention and former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir has now shared his stance on this. Taking a dig at the Australian cricket team, the World Cup-winning batter tweeted, “Hey sledgers. Does spirit of the game logic apply to you or is it just for Indians?”

Hey sledgers_.does spirit of the game logic apply to u or is it just for Indians? — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 2, 2023 ×

A key wicket at Lord’s Test

Jonny Bairstow’s dismissal turned out to be a key factor in the context of the game. Bairstow, who faced 22 deliveries in the second innings of the Lord’s Test, was dismissed for 10. Following the game, England skipper Ben Stokes was asked about Bairstow's dismissal. Criticising Australia’s conduct, the star English all-rounder said that he would have never done anything like this to win a match.

How did Ben Stokes react?

“I am not disputing the fact it is out because it is out. If the shoe was on the other foot I would have put more pressure on the umpires and asked whether they had called over and had a deep think about the whole spirit of the game and would I want to do something like that. For Australia, it was the match-winning moment. Would I want to win a game in that manner? The answer for me is no,” Ben Stokes said at the post-match presentation. Chasing a target of 371, the Stokes-led side fell short by 43 runs. The English captain came up with a brilliant knock of 155 to keep his side alive in the contest. But Stokes’ brilliance, ultimately, proved to be inadequate. Skipper Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc bagged three wickets each to bowl out the hosts for 327.