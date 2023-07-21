Ashes 2023: England tighten grip over Manchester Test after Mark Wood, Jonny Bairstow's fluent show on Day 3

England have tightened their grip over the Manchester Test after a dominating Day 3 on Friday, July 21. Australia will need a miracle to save the contest that still has six entire sessions with just six wickets in hand in the second innings. The hosts took a massive 2975-run lead in the first innings that has seen them in the commanding position as Jonny Bairstow with bat and Mark Wood with the ball were the difference-makers.

England in the driver’s seat

At stumps on Day 3, the Aussies were 113/4 and still trail England by 162 runs as they face a definitive task of saving the match. Highly likely now, Australia will look to avoid the defeat by innings while hoping the weather gods remain kind. Mark Wood scalped three wickets in Australia’s second innings while Chris Woakes continued his impressive touch with a wicket too.

Bairstow joins elite club

Earlier batting on Day 2, Bairstow was in a rich form that saw him score his 25th Test fifty in the first session. However, the inability of the tail to hang with Bairstow saw him unable to complete his hundred. With the dismissal of James Anderson on the fourth ball of 108th he became just the second English batter after Geoffrey Boycott to remain unbeaten on 99 in the Ashes.

England will now look to gain parity in the Ashes having trailed 1-2 before the Test. Having asked Australia to bat first, the visitors scored 317 in their first innings before Ben Stokes’ team began their dominance. Australia had Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh to thank with respective fifties as they led the charge while Chris Woakes scalped fifth wickets while Stuart Broad ended with a couple.

England on the other hand, started their Bazball dominance with Zak Crawley as he scored 189 in 182 deliveries. He was the only centurion in the innings with five other batters including Bairstow scoring fifties. England were bowled out for 592 as Josh Hazlewood remained the pick of bowlers with five wickets while Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc ended with two wickets each.

