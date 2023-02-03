Arsenal superstar Gabriel Martinelli signs new long-term contract with the club

Arsenal's 21-year-old promising left-winger Gabriel Martinelli has signed a long-term contract extension, the club announced on Friday. The Brazilian will remain at the Emirates until 2027, signing a four-and-a-half-year contract.

"This is my club. I love everything about Arsenal. I want to stay. Yeah, I just need to get a pen and sign," said Martinelli in a video released by the club.

"I was born a long way away from north London, but as soon as I got here, the supporters made me feel like one of them. It didn't take me long to realise that this place is about more than football. So thank you Gunners, for making me feel at home. I couldn't imagine being anywhere else," he added.

With Arsenal making giant strides towards winning the Premier League for the first time in nearly two decades - Martinelli has been one of the vital players for manager Mikel Arteta's project.

Consequently, contract talks were underway for several months with the Brazilian and his agents.

Arteta reflected on the successful conclusion of the negotiations and remarked, “We’re delighted Gabi has signed a new long-term contract. Our supporters see his quality and energy every single time he puts on the shirt and he’s the same every day in training, with his hard work and positive values."

"Gabi is still very young, so we know there’s still much more to come from him and it’s great that we’ll be on this journey together. We’re now excited to continue to develop his huge talent and look forward to seeing him perform with Arsenal in the years to come.”

Martinelli has already made 111-first team appearances for the Gunners, having been at the North London club for four seasons.

In the 2022-23 season so far, Martinelli has played 27 matches, finding the back of the net on seven occasions and assisting two goals.

Martinelli's explosiveness on the flanks and ability to get the better of most fullbacks is one of his key attributes. Add the Brazilian flair and he is one of the most exciting prospects in the Arsenal team which is brimming with such players.

(With inputs from agencies)